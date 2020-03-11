Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Harpoon Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $369.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 6,700 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $94,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $666,344.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at $757,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,631 shares of company stock worth $2,377,372.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

