Head-To-Head Analysis: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -5,486.08% -202.74% -152.56% Interpace Diagnostics Group -77.55% -58.48% -31.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 4,291.78 -$6.27 million N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group $21.90 million 1.16 -$12.19 million ($4.30) -1.55

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Co-Diagnostics and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 56.46%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

