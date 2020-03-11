Head-To-Head Comparison: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) vs. Shutterstock (OTCMKTS:SSTK)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Shutterstock pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shutterstock pays out 91.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 17.28% 20.44% 14.54% Shutterstock 3.09% 8.46% 4.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $266.49 million 4.98 $44.96 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $650.52 million 1.87 $20.11 million $0.74 46.26

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shutterstock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Computer Services and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Computer Services.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Computer Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, Showcase, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

