Head to Head Comparison: Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB)

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symantec and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec $4.73 billion 2.25 $31.00 million $1.17 14.69 BlackBerry $904.00 million 2.57 $93.00 million $0.13 32.31

BlackBerry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symantec. Symantec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Symantec and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec 0 9 3 0 2.25 BlackBerry 0 9 1 0 2.10

Symantec presently has a consensus price target of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 35.09%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given BlackBerry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Symantec.

Volatility & Risk

Symantec has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symantec and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33% BlackBerry -5.92% 0.89% 0.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Symantec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Symantec beats BlackBerry on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services. It also provides CylancePROTECT, an endpoint threat prevention solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; BlackBerry QNX real-time operating systems, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; and BlackBerry Certicom that offers device security, anti-counterfeiting, and product authentication. In addition, the company offers Paratek, which provides adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; and BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics solution, as well as intellectual property and licensing, mobility licensing, and other licensing programs. Further, it is involved in developing BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivering BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone; developing and licensing of device software and outsourcing to partners; and providing of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, the company engages in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

