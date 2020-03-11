Head to Head Contrast: Fortis (NYSE:FTS) & AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fortis pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortis and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.62 billion 2.84 $1.30 billion $1.92 21.10 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 13.61% 6.85% 2.27% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortis and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 5 5 0 2.36 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortis presently has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.37%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

Fortis has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortis beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

