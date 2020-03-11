Head to Head Review: Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -39,023.53% -145.00% -103.83% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -505.37% -715.11% -72.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $260,000.00 27.25 -$4.93 million N/A N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 6.18 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.22

Seneca Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seneca Biopharma and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 1 0 2.33

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 272.85%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Seneca Biopharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.