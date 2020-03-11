Head to Head Survey: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) vs. Employers (NASDAQ:EIG)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Employers pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.40 $7.35 million N/A N/A Employers $784.80 million 1.52 $157.10 million $3.20 11.82

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protective Insurance and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Employers has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.24%. Given Employers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 1.48% -0.78% -0.18% Employers 19.83% 9.20% 2.61%

Volatility & Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Employers beats Protective Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

