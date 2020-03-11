Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Shares of HELE opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.86. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

