Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

HSY stock opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

