High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect High Arctic Energy Services to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.58. High Arctic Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on High Arctic Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

