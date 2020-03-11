Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $361,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $9,355,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.