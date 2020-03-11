Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 384,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

