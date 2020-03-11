Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INVE opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.00 and a beta of 1.53. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $884,541.60. Insiders have acquired 220,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

