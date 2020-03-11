Independent Family Office LLC Invests $608,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

