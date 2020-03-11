Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Informa (LON:INF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.81). Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 869.70 ($11.44).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 564 ($7.42) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 748.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 800.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.