Innodata (INOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innodata stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.55. Innodata has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

