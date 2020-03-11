Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Innospec worth $68,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,620 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 3,543.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Innospec by 309.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Innospec by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.28. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

