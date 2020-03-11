Installed Building Products Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Installed Building Products in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBP. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,681,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

