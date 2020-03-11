Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 91,565 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 273,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after buying an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of ICE opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

