International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 928,409 shares of company stock valued at $120,553,662 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

