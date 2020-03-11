iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.