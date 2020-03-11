iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.