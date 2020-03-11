IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IT Tech Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $26.71 on Monday. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $36.65.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

