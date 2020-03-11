ITV (LON:ITV) PT Lowered to GBX 120

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITV. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 147 ($1.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 149.33 ($1.96).

ITV opened at GBX 93.16 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.45. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

