J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.Jill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

NYSE JILL opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. J.Jill has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.18.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 18.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in J.Jill by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 194,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

