James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,975 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.04% of James River Group worth $50,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in James River Group by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in James River Group by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in James River Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

