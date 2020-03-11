Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

