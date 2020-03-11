Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell Acquires 4,300 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

