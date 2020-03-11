Jerry C. Atkin Buys 15,500 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SkyWest stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.60. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKYW. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

