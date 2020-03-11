Joseph M. Field Buys 50,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) major shareholder Joseph M. Field acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,414.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ETM opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

