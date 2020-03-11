Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. RealReal Inc has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. RealReal’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

