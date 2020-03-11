Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.89 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

