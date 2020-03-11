Karole Lloyd Acquires 1,000 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

