Kenneth Vecchione Acquires 5,500 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WAL opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

