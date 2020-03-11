King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $227.06 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

