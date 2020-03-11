King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 41,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 129,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,258,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

NYSE:LMT opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

