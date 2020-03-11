Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) vs. Hartford Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:HIG) Financial Survey

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 0.63 $3.09 million $0.47 14.06 Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 0.83 $2.09 billion $5.65 8.55

Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kingstone Companies pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -6.03% -10.93% -3.35% Hartford Financial Services Group 10.05% 13.60% 3.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kingstone Companies and Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.67%. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Kingstone Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Hartford Financial Services Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Kingstone Companies on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. This segment provides its products and services through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent agents, brokers, and wholesalers. The company's Personal Lines segment offers automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment offers group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.