KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $61,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $54.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01.

