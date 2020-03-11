Kristopher Peter Smith Acquires 8,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.60 and a 52-week high of C$46.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.07.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

