Kroger Co to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

