Kurt Matthew Cellar Buys 4,300 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kurt Matthew Cellar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 10,700 shares of US Concrete stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.29. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. Stephens downgraded US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

