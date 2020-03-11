Lee Shapiro Sells 27,500 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -26.97.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $104,362,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Livongo Health by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 426,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Livongo Health by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 372,449 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

