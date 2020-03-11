Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Boosted by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 1.1% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Lennar worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

