Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXRX. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

