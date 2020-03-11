Liberum Capital Lowers Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $695.52 million and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,180 ($28.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,831.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,730.20.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarkson will post 13894.7144894 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

