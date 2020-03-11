Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUS. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

PLUS stock opened at GBX 913.80 ($12.02) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 902.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 821.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $986.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

In related news, insider Elad Even-Chen purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £46,750 ($61,496.97).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.