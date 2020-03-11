Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

