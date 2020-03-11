Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Shares of LMT opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

