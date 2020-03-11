Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $39.27 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $1,350,763.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,703,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

