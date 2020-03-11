Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) vs. Tandem Diabetes Care (OTCMKTS:TNDM) Financial Comparison

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lombard Medical has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lombard Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 9 0 2.69

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $84.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lombard Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 11.77 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -324.50

Lombard Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care -6.83% -8.99% -5.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

